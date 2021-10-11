Parents magazine releases list of 24 top learning apps for kids

As teachers and children return to school and parents to their desks, we are coming back to you with more and more information and news to enrich your Apps for Kids experience. Indeed, we have worked throughout the summer to prepare you for another exceptional educational experience, creating this newsletter but also enhancing our app and working closely with our partners to propose you new valuable lessons to teach. Find out all about it in this newsletter.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO