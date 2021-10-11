CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents magazine releases list of 24 top learning apps for kids

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents magazine on Friday released its list of Best Apps for Kids. The magazine names 24 winning apps that it says are considered the top learning apps for kids. "With the school season in full swing, this year's list of The Best Apps for Kids has options to keep all children entertained while learning, including apps for science, reading, exploring, and more," said Editor in Chief of PARENTS, Julia Edelstein.

