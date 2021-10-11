CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway Consumer Prices; Producer Prices Increase

(RTTNews) - Norway's consumer price inflation increased in September, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday. The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.4 percent increase in August. Economists had expected the inflation to rise 4.0 percent. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other...

