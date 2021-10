Since investing in the Bobst MAster DM5, I.B.E. S.r.l. has experienced significant benefits in a wide range of applications. The press, which features both UV inkjet and flexo technologies, offers priming, printing, lamination, embellishment and converting in a single pass. For the Italian printing house, the modular solution has turned out to be more than just another label press, as well as producing high-quality print, it is successfully addressing the challenging space between short and long runs by offering fast setup, high flexibility and cost-effective production.

1 DAY AGO