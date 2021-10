THIS PAST MAY, I reunited with my 97-year-old maternal grandmother after nearly a year and a half of separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. My grandmother, Ida Frances Shaw, is one of the 1.4 million citizens living in a nursing home — one of the most dangerous places for the spread of the COVID-19 virus. According to an interactive map maintained by The New York Times (which has not been updated since June 1), 184,000 — or 31 percent — of all US COVID-related deaths were among residents and employees of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Across 32,000 facilities, 1.3 million had been infected. My family worried for weeks and months that we might never see my grandmother again — that she too might be swallowed up within those grim statistics.

