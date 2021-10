When it comes to officiating, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski gave himself the same pep talk he delivered to his players. Stefanski said he became “too wrapped up” in what quarterback Baker Mayfield said were two missed pass interference penalties on a second-down play with 2:55 remaining Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Stefanski said that affected the ill-fated draw to Kareem Hunt he called on third-and-9 in a 47-42 loss at SoFi Stadium.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO