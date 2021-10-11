Gorgeous Skateboarding Game ‘The Ramp’ Coming to iOS Next Month, Pre-Orders Now Live

Pokemon GO Halloween Mischief part one is themed around Psychic and Poison type Pokemon. Galarian Slowpoke can evolve into Galarian Slowking here. You will also be available to evolve Galarian Slowpoke after the event ends. The Mega Gengar raid will also be available during this event. Ghoulish Pals focuses on Ghost types with Phantump, Trevenant, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist making their debuts in Pokemon GO through this event. Part two ends on October 31st worldwide. This year and early 2022 will also likely see collaborations with the upcoming remakes and Pokemon Legends: Arceus for cross promotion. Head over to our forum thread for more discussion around Pokémon GO. It is available for free on iOS and Android. What do you think of the state of Pokemon GO in 2021?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO