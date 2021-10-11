CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Gorgeous Skateboarding Game ‘The Ramp’ Coming to iOS Next Month, Pre-Orders Now Live

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 5 days ago

Hyperparadise’s gorgeous skateboarding game The Ramp launched on PC via Steam back in early August and it is coming to mobile through Crescent Moon Games. The developer describes The Ramp on Steam as a digital toy to play with on a boring day. It does not include any scores or unlockables and the Steam page mentions that this is just meant to offer unique and satisfying skateboarding gameplay. The Ramp will launch for free on iOS next month and you can pay to unlock all the remaining levels after trying out the first level for free. I’m very curious how it will control on a touchscreen and I hope it includes haptic feedback. Watch the trailer for the PC version of The Ramp below:

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Epic Games Store Achievements Coming Next Week

Epic Games Store achievements are finally coming to the storefront next week. They'll initially be supported in select games, but Epic says it's working to get the tools shipped out to more devs so achievements can be included in more titles. How will Epic Games Store achievements work?. Epic Games...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Skateboarding#Pre Orders#Mobile#The Ramp On Steam#The App Store
techaeris.com

Three new BenQ MOBIUZ 165Hz QHD gaming monitors now available for pre-order

BenQ has just announced three new MOBIUZ QHD 165Hz gaming monitors complete with game optimizing smart technologies and 2.1-channel speakers. The three models come in 27″ and 31.5″ sizes with also having a 1000R curvature for deeper immersion. Estimated reading time: 2 minutes. The 27″ EX2710Q is an IPS monitor...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

AndaSeat Navi Edition gaming chair pre-order discounts are live

AndaSeat makes a variety of PC gaming accessories, including chairs and desks. Its upcoming Navi Edition gaming chair is more than just a chair; it's an esports-flavored statement with the stylings of Team Natus Vincere (Navi). The chair will cost $500 at launch, though if you preorder you can get...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Pre-Orders for Rune Factory 5 Physical And Limited Editions Now Live

Rune Factory 5 is set for release next year on March 5, 2022 and pre-orders are now live. For those that get the physical edition of the in Europe and Australia, they will receive a special “Wooly Plush Bag Tag”. The Limited Edition which is dubbed the “Earthmate Edition” will only be available exclusively by the retailer GAME in the UK.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
trueachievements.com

New monthly Xbox Game Pass Quests are now live

Log in to the Game Pass Mobile AppLog in to the Game Pass mobile app5. Earn an Achievement in Game PassEarn an achievement in any Game Pass game10. Complete 4 Daily QuestsComplete 4 daily quests this week10. Earn Your WayUnlock 3 achievements or play 3 different Game Pass games10. Max:...
VIDEO GAMES
soyacincau.com

Report: Apple Watch Series 7 might be available for pre-order this month

During the recent iPhone 13 announcement, Apple had also introduced its new Apple Watch Series 7. Unfortunately, the Cupertino-based company didn’t reveal its pricing and specific availability details during the event. If you’re waiting to get the new Apple smartwatch, it looks like the device might go on sale sometime in October according to Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech.
ELECTRONICS
TouchArcade

Immersive Language Learning Game ‘Influent’ Comes to iOS on October 20th

Three Flip Studios brought the immersive language learning game Influent to Steam a few years ago and it is finally coming to iOS later this month. Influent will support more than 20 languages and lets you interact with various everyday objects in a virtual world to learn the languages. There will be mini-games to test your knowledge as well. The base version will be released for free and it includes French, Italian, and Korean. Other languages will be available for $3.99 each. The iOS version of Influent includes a new progress tracking system, Discord integration, new languages, and support for German debuting through this iOS version. Watch the Influent trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

FarmVille 3 will launch for iOS and Android in November with pre-registration now available

It’s been over a decade since FarmVille first launched. That was followed by FarmVille 2 and now finally, FarmVille 3 is launching next month and pre-registrations have officially begun. Everyone’s favourite agriculture and social game will launch its third iteration on November 4th for iOS, Android and MacOS. Check out everything new in FarmVille 3 in the trailer below:
AGRICULTURE
noobfeed.com

Influent to Coming to iOS On This Month

Three Flip Studios has taught new languages to over 500,000 students using Influent and now iOS users can take part in the immersive language teacher. With the title coming to iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch this Wednesday, October 20th. Players will take control of Andrew Cross as you tap objects...
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders Will Give Live October 8

Despite having announced the Apple Watch Series 7 at the iPhone event last month, Apple failed to provide customers with a date for when they’ll be able to order the device. The good news is that Apple has finally settled on a date and as per the previous rumors, it looks like pre-orders are expected to go live on the 8th of October.
ELECTRONICS
TouchArcade

‘Pokemon GO’ Halloween Mischief Event Announced, Begins October 15th with Seasonal Bonuses, Special Research, Timed Research, and More

Pokemon GO Halloween Mischief part one is themed around Psychic and Poison type Pokemon. Galarian Slowpoke can evolve into Galarian Slowking here. You will also be available to evolve Galarian Slowpoke after the event ends. The Mega Gengar raid will also be available during this event. Ghoulish Pals focuses on Ghost types with Phantump, Trevenant, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist making their debuts in Pokemon GO through this event. Part two ends on October 31st worldwide. This year and early 2022 will also likely see collaborations with the upcoming remakes and Pokemon Legends: Arceus for cross promotion. Head over to our forum thread for more discussion around Pokémon GO. It is available for free on iOS and Android. What do you think of the state of Pokemon GO in 2021?
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.2 Can Now Be Pre-Installed Ahead of Its Release This Week Featuring a New Character, Mini-Games, New Island, and More

Last week, miHoYo revealed the Genshin Impact (Free) version 2.2 release date. This update will bring the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration featuring Aloy into the world of Genshin Impact on iOS, Android, and PC platforms following its debut on PlayStation in version 2.1. Details for the collaboration are here. Genshin Impact version 2.2 ‘Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog’ releases this week on October 13th for all platforms and it can now be pre-installed on mobile and PC platforms. Version 2.2 brings the last of the six major islands of Inazuma, a new playable character Thoma, new challenges, mini-games, and more. The Genshin Impact version 2.2 download size is 3.44GB on iOS. Watch the Genshin Impact 2.2 trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition’ Release Date Announced for Apple Arcade, First Gameplay Trailer Showcased

In the middle of last month, the App Store Apple Arcade tab updated to reveal 2K’s NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition (). NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition was a surprise for me because I figured NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition would just be updated with new content. NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is a separate release for Apple Arcade and it features the updated 2022 NBA rosters, online multiplayer mode, MyCareer, MyCourt, and a lot more. It even has exclusive Apple Arcade modes like Association Mode and MyCOURT. When NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition was revealed on the App Store, it had an October 19th release date listed. I speculated that this might not be the final date because it isn’t a Friday but 2K just confirmed that it will launch on that day. Watch the NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition first gameplay trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy