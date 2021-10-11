Gorgeous Skateboarding Game ‘The Ramp’ Coming to iOS Next Month, Pre-Orders Now Live
Hyperparadise’s gorgeous skateboarding game The Ramp launched on PC via Steam back in early August and it is coming to mobile through Crescent Moon Games. The developer describes The Ramp on Steam as a digital toy to play with on a boring day. It does not include any scores or unlockables and the Steam page mentions that this is just meant to offer unique and satisfying skateboarding gameplay. The Ramp will launch for free on iOS next month and you can pay to unlock all the remaining levels after trying out the first level for free. I’m very curious how it will control on a touchscreen and I hope it includes haptic feedback. Watch the trailer for the PC version of The Ramp below:toucharcade.com
