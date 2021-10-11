CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

TN Senator Blackburn tours South Texas border

By Caitlin Coffey
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GhPV_0cNUTqL900

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s Senator Marsha Blackburn said there are signs put up by Border Patrol in an effort to reduce the number of rescue missions of illegals crossing into the U.S.

Haitian caravan heading for U.S. border in coming days, activist says

The Republican Senator posted a video on Twitter Sunday night showing the laminated sign with an arrow on it. She said the Border Patrol has placed those signs so that people crossing don’t get lost.

Sen. Blackburn was visiting the South Texas Region over the weekend meeting with officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas National Guard, U.S. Border Patrol and others.

“Joe Biden’s open border agenda has emboldened drug cartels, human traffickers, and sex traffickers, creating a crisis like we’ve never seen,” said Senator Blackburn. “This August alone, illegal border crossing attempts skyrocketed by over 318 percent compared to August 2020.”

Continuing Coverage: Border Report Tour

She added the Biden Administration must act to overhaul the current immigration police to secure the border. “Until our border is secure, our entire nation’s security is at risk.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

169 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 169 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 287 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday. Vaccinations As of today, 231,144 people, or about 45.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. Carter County reached a milestone Friday with 35% of […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TVA: Millions of trout to be restocked in Tennessee waters

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is planning to restock waterways with millions of trout. A multi-agency agreement involving the TVA and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is directing federal funds to three federal fish hatcheries that provide trout for stocking in Tennessee and Georgia. The TVA held a ceremony in Bristol, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Nashville, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Dept. of Health set to wrap up oral rabies vaccination airdrops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are wrapping up a project designed to vaccinate wild raccoons along the Tennessee border. According to a release from the TDH, the annual program designed to keep people, pets and livestock safe from contracting rabies will utilize low-flying airplanes […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

TDH reports 253 new COVID cases, 5 new deaths in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 253 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 283 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday. Vaccinations As of today, 230,427 people, or about 45.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 1,436 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

2K+
Followers
636
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy