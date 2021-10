As you know. In recent years there has been a significant increase in traffic in certain areas of our town, including Cobb Road. There are many theories regarding what Is causing the Increase in traffic volume and intermittent traffic congestion on Cobb Road. There are also many theories regarding how these problems should be addressed. Coincidentally, a problem has been presented concerning the water levels on Peach Lake (causing flooding of many Lakeslde properties) and it has been suggested that one of the causes of this flooding could he associated with the Mang culvert which conies water from Peach Lake, down Peach Brook, under Cobb Road via the 'Cobb Road Culvert`and continuing to the East Branch Reservoir. Whether the condition of the Cobb Road Culvert is a contributing factor to the Peach Lake water level is a matter of debate, but the fact that the culvert has deteriorated and is due for replacement, is without debate.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO