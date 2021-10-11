CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

South Africa's business confidence edges lower in September

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South African business confidence fell in September compared to August, as retail sales and manufacturing output declined, data showed on Monday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) was down to 91.0 in September from 91.9 in August.

“Less retail sales volumes, lower manufacturing output and a decline in the real value of building plans passed were detrimental to the business climate in September 2021,” SACCI said in a statement.

“Energy and water supply concerns and higher fuel prices were also of major contributors to a wary business outlook. Secure energy supply remains a crucial concern generally to the business community.”

State power firm Eskom, which has been mired in a financial crisis, said last week it would extend scheduled power cuts until Thursday after a series of additional faults at its coal-fired power stations.

The power cuts are making it harder for the economy, which suffered a steep contraction of 6.4% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to recover.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Retail Sales Rose in September Despite Inflation & Supply Chain Slowdowns

September marked another month of retail sales growth in the U.S. Overall sales were $625.4 billion in September, marking a 0.7% jump from August, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Sales were up 13.9% compared to September 2020, with retail trade sales up 0.8% from August and 12.2% year over year. The bump follows a similarly positive report in August, where sales jumped 0.7% jump from July. In July, sales dropped 1.1% from June. Between July 2021 and September 2021, total sales were up 14.9% compared to a year ago, signaling a pattern of recovery and increased spending in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Economic institutes slash Germany's growth forecast

Germany s leading economic institutes on Thursday slashed their forecast for Europe s biggest economy, saying output is being held back by global supply bottlenecks and lingering restraints on personal contact amid the pandemic. The experts cut their growth forecast for this year to 2.4% from the 3.7% they had forecast earlier this year. They said, however, that during the course of 2022 the economy should return to normal capacity utilization as the adverse effects of the pandemic and supply bottlenecks are gradually overcome. They raised the 2022 growth forecast to 4.8% from 3.9% in 2022.Germany's manufacturing and export-heavy...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

South Africa's mining industry expands 2% in August - report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the report, the largest positive contributors were gold (17.0% increase, contributing 2.0 percentage points); iron ore...
INDUSTRY
AFP

China's factory inflation hit 25-year high in September

China's factory inflation hit its highest level in a quarter of a century on surging commodity costs last month, with Thursday's figures fanning concerns that higher prices could filter through supply chains and into the global economy. Analysts earlier cautioned of a looming hit from the power crunch on other aspects of China's economy such as foreign trade, with supply disruptions possibly filtering down supply chains.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Stations#South African#Eskom
marketpulse.com

Aussie edges higher on business confidence

The Australian dollar has edged higher in the Tuesday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7361, up 0.19% on the day. Australia’s business sector is showing renewed optimism about the economy. The NAB Business Confidence report bounced back in impressive form in September, after back-to-back declines. The index came in at +13, up 19 points from the August reading. The strong gain was driven by improved confidence after the states of New South Wales and Victoria announced reopening plans, as well as an increase in vaccination rates. As well, the surge in commodity prices has boosted the export sector and improved business confidence.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Flaws in South Africa's approach to tenure of directors of companies

ShutterstockShareholder activists in South Africa have disapproved of lengthy tenures for directors on boards of listed public companies. They have exerted pressure on long-serving directors to resign. Boards with many long-serving directors are regarded as entrenched, hence the rising calls from activists that they should be refreshed. Director tenure attracts...
ECONOMY
Reuters

South Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts to replenish reserves

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state power utility Eskom said it would implement scheduled power cuts from Thursday evening to replenish emergency generation reserves. The “stage 2” power cuts, which requires up to 2,000 megawatts of capacity to be shed from the national grid, will be implemented...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

South Africa’s NUMSA considers new offer to end engineering strike

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – South Africa’s biggest metalworkers union said on Friday its members were considering a new proposal to end a strike in the engineering sector, now in it’s fourth day. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), with around 155,000 members organised in the sector, have...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Country
South Africa
Reuters

Big banks target South Africa's informal saving clubs' cash

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Thandi Mkhabela’s money used to slip through her fingers. Now the 34-year-old mother of four earns interest on monthly savings, has paid off debts and is planning to extend her house in a township just outside Johannesburg, without ever dealing with a bank. Mkhabela’s improved financial footing...
WORLD
Washington Post

South Africa’s Coal Deal Can Be a Green Model

Positive environmental news is rare. All the more reason to cheer an effort that might see wealthy nations help South Africa curb its coal addiction. If the deal goes through in the right form, it will offer a lifeline for a nation struggling to reduce its heavy dependence on the dirtiest of fuels. No less importantly, it will be a model for the sort of support that can be extended to other coal-reliant emerging economies juggling green pressures, urgent development needs and grim fiscal realities — and without which the world cannot reach its climate goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Unlocking Growth in South Africa's Agriculture

We believe South Africa's agricultural sector will grow by over 6% this year after an already solid growth of 13,4% y/y in 2020. Still, this expansion will likely slow to a long-term average of around 3% in 2022, in our view (see Exhibit 1). The continuous favourable weather conditions, strong export activity, and relatively higher commodity prices will remain critical catalysts for growth in this sector in the near term. While there remains uncertainty about the commodity price trajectory, the expected La Niña and associated dryness it typically brings to South America could prove to be a significant global price supporting factor and, in turn, boost the South African agricultural commodities market.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

China's central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

China’s central bank said Friday that financial risks from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers.Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. The company has missed a third round of interest payments on its offshore bonds this week, spooking investors globally and sparking concern that other companies in the sector may also default on payments.“Of the total liabilities of Evergrande Group, financial liabilities are less than one-third. Creditors are also relatively dispersed, and individual financial institutions...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy