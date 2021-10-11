CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

UK urged to return sacred treasures hidden away for 150 years to Ethiopia

By Mark Brown Arts correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5Vyq_0cNUSwO200
Ethiopian priests carry tabots during the Timket festival of Epiphany, celebrating the baptism of Christ.

They are hidden religious treasures that have been in the British Museum’s stores for more than 150 years, never on public display – with members of the public strictly forbidden from seeing them.

Now hopes have been raised that Ethiopian tabots, looted by the British after the battle of Maqdala in 1868, could finally be returned home following a new legal opinion and an appeal backed by Stephen Fry, the author Lemn Sissay and the former archbishop of Canterbury George Carey.

The wood and stone tabots are altar tablets, considered by the Ethiopian Orthodox Church as the dwelling place of God on Earth and the representation of the Ark of the Covenant. They have, everyone agrees, huge spiritual and religious value for the people of Ethiopia.

A letter has been sent to British Museum trustees signed by supporters including Fry, Sissay, the actor Rupert Everett and the former British ambassador to Ethiopia Sir Harold Walker. It says the museum has acknowledged the sanctity of the tabots and has never put them on display, allowed them to be studied, copied or photographed. “Instead, they sit in the vaults, where they remain over 150 years later, unknown to the vast majority of people of this country.”

It continues: “We believe that today the British Museum has a unique opportunity to build a lasting and meaningful bridge of friendship between Britain and Ethiopia by handing the tabots back to the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.”

A number of attempts have been made by Ethiopia to get the tabots returned but the museum argues it is forbidden by the British Museum Act of 1963 to restitute objects in its collection.

Campaigners sought a new legal opinion that proves, they say, that the tabots can be legally returned.

The opinion, seen by the Guardian, has been drawn up Samantha Knights QC and was commissioned by the Scheherazade Foundation. It points out that the 1963 act has a provision that allows disposal of objects “unfit to be retained” and that can be disposed “without detriment to the interests of students”.

It argues the tabots fall within this category, that they have “no apparent use or relevance to the museum”.

The website has no image of them and only the briefest of descriptions. “As such they are currently and apparently always have been in effect treated very differently to the rest of the collection and could be properly said to be ‘unfit to be retained’.”

On the question of detriment to students, no student is permitted to study them, the document says.

Eleven tabots are in the museum collection; nine can be directly linked to British looting after the Battle of Maqdala in 1868, an event that came about after the Emperor Tewodros II had taken British hostages. More than 500 Ethiopian soldiers were killed and the emperor killed himself rather than be taken prisoner.

Hundreds of objects were subsequently plundered. They are in a number of collections. The V&A, which has Maqdala treasures including a gold crown and a royal wedding dress, has floated the idea of a long-term loan.

The British Museum said in a statement: “These documents need to be reviewed and addressed with full consideration, and more time is required before this can be looked at by trustees.”

Comments / 12

Sally Lee
4d ago

Return what belongs to Ethiopia Britain had noooooo right to take them out of Ethiopia!

Reply
9
Related
Telegraph

How Nazi war criminals lived 'mundane and untroubled lives' here in the UK

At a courtroom near Hamburg on Thursday, a 96-year-old woman fails to appear at her trial after going on the run. As she is declared a fugitive and an arrest warrant issued, it is almost the stuff of comedy, especially as all she seems to have done was get on a metro train from her retirement home and travel a couple of stops. She is quickly apprehended.
U.K.
kdal610.com

U.N. urges Ethiopia to allow unhindered aid as famine looms

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Ethiopia’s government on Wednesday to allow the world body to deliver humanitarian aid to millions in the country’s north “without hindrance.”. During a U.N. Security Council meeting, Guterres urged Ethiopia’s government to allow “unrestricted movement of desperately needed fuel,...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lemn Sissay
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Rupert Everett
Public Radio International PRI

A legal opinion says the British Museum must return looted artifacts to Ethiopia

Eleven sacred objects of great spiritual and religious value to Ethiopia have been sitting in a vault in the British Museum, unseen by the public since they were looted by the British in 1868. Now, the museum is being urged to return the sacred objects to Ethiopia in a new legal opinion that concludes that returning them complies with British law regarding museum collections and, well, is also the right thing to do. Marco Werman speaks with Samantha Knights, the British lawyer who wrote the legal opinion.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looting#Hostage#Uk#The British Museum#Ethiopian#Fry Sissay#The British Museum Act
ARTnews

British College to Be Among the First to Return a Benin Bronze

More than five years after two of the school’s first-ever Black students initiated a discussion about returning the work, a Benin Bronze held for more than 100 years at Jesus College in Cambridge, England, is headed back to Nigeria. Jesus College will be among the first institutions in the U.K. to undertake such a repatriation. The object being returned is a sculpture of a rooster known in Edo as an Okpa or in English as the Benin Cockerel. Sculptures like it are common at sites paying homage to queen mothers in the Kingdom of Benin. It was gifted to the school...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
U.K.
kdal610.com

U.S. says it is critical that U.N. officials expelled from Ethiopia be allowed to return

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – It is critical that United Nations officials expelled from Ethiopia be allowed to return to the country, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. State Department spokesman Ned Price made the comment during a regular briefing, after Ethiopia last week said it was expelling seven U.N. officials days after the world body’s aid chief warned a government blockade of aid had likely forced hundreds of thousands of people in the northern region of Tigray into famine.
U.S. POLITICS
routesonline.com

Ryanair Returns To UK Domestic Market

The ULCC will resume UK domestic service in December after a hiatus of almost a year. Irish carrier Ryanair is returning to the UK domestic market from December with the launch of flights between Manchester (MAN) and City of Derry (LDY). The airline pulled all 12 of its UK domestic...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Perfidious Albion: why French faith in Boris Johnson has nosedived

Boris Johnson’s foreign policy is 80% driven by short-term domestic political interests that make it impossible to come to stable arrangements with him, senior French sources have concluded. Paris is increasingly convinced the British prime minister is not interested in solving the bilateral problems weighing down the relationship, and instead...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

'He was Southend': Tributes paid to slain British lawmaker

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England — (AP) — Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay their respects to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police say was a terrorist-related attack. His death has reopened questions about the security of lawmakers as they go about their work.
U.K.
healththoroughfare.com

DNA Analysis Might Have Just Uncovered the Mystery Behind the Origin of Ancient Etruscans

DNA evidence has recently put an end to speculation regarding the origin of the ancient Etruscans. The remains of the ancient civilizations can be found in nowadays’ Italy. Genomic data spanning over the past 2,000 years, gathered from a dozen sites across the country, revealed that the mysterious civilization didn’t emigrate from Anatolia (which is now part of Turkey), but it presented a similar genetic heritage with individuals who lived in ancient Rome.
SCIENCE
Vice

Daughter of ‘Hitler Mussolini’ Accused of Spreading Nazi Propaganda in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil has opened an investigation into the behaviour of a public prosecutor, who is accused of publishing Nazi propaganda on social networks. Marya Olimpia Ribeiro Pacheco published seven posts on her personal facebook account, including Nazi posters, swastikas, and messages in support of Adolf Hitler. The posts have been live for five years, but Brazil’s public prosecutor's office is investigating now after they were publicized by local media last week.
AMERICAS
The Guardian

The Guardian

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy