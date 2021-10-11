Johnston County whitewashing is another reason to let NC school boards raise their own money

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a bill supporters say will protect consumers from harmful products and services and offer more choices. House Bill 624, dubbed the North Carolina Regulatory Sandbox Act, allows companies to temporarily offer trials of financial or insurance products or services to consumers without being subjected to certain licensing or other regulatory requirements. Backers of the bill hope it will propel North Carolina to the top of the technology industry and become a leader in innovation.

POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO