Huntingdon, TN

A Wendy's manager poured hot oil on a customer who complained about his food, police say

By Sinéad Baker
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

A Wendy's drive-thru.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

  • A Wendy's manger in Huntingdon, Tennessee, poured oil on a customer, police said.
  • Demarrus E. Pritchett doused Zayveon Johnson through the drive-thru window, per a legal document.
  • The oil blistered Johnson's skin and needed to be treated at the hospital, officers said.

A Wendy's manager poured hot oil on a customer who complained about his food, police said.

Demarrus E. Pritchett was charged with aggravated assault after the incident in Huntingdon, Tennessee.

Pritchett poured the oil on Zayveon Johnson through the drive-thru window in the course of giving him a refund, according to a criminal complaint published by The Smoking Gun .

Police cited surveillance video, which they said shows Pritchett starting to refund Johnson, and then going to the kitchen to get hot oil in a metal pan.

The documents suggested that Pritchett and Johnson knew each other, saying that Pritchett accused Jonhson of "harassing [him] over the course of several weeks about dogs."

It did not offer further explanation. Police said that in the lead-up to the oil-throwing, Johnson had complained about his food, leading to a "verbal altercation."

Johnson was treated at the Baptist Memorial Hospital for burns on the left side of his body and his left arm, where he had "obvious, extensive blistering," police said.

Johnson's mother told WBBJ7 News that he told her "I really thought that he was going to go to the back and get my food right, and bring it back" and that "It shocked me when he threw the grease on me."

Wendy's did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Deanna Reiger
4d ago

when are people going to get it together. I am tired of picking up my phone everyday and seeing nothing but people hurting each other. whatever happened to treat each other the way you wish to be treated.

Timira Jones
4d ago

lets all pray for everyone on the planet. Everyone in the physical world and everyone in the spirit world. Lets bless God first thing in the morning. yall

Ptown Rat
4d ago

fast food workers are doing you a favor. if you cannot feed yourself, be nice to them, and appreciate them for the service they are doing for your dumbass. I always tell then thanks and routinely yell to the back a big thank you.

