Official says journalist's Nobel Prize not a slap on Duterte

By AARON FAVILA, JOEAL CALUPITAN Associated Press
elpasoinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration belatedly congratulated journalist Maria Ressa Monday for being one of two winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her fight for freedom of expression under grave risks. However, it rejected criticisms that it was a slap on Duterte’s...

