Does a Law Firm's New Normal Have Room for an Afternoon Nap?

COST VS. CULTURE - It’s true that plenty of firms have reduced their physical footprints as more lawyers have shifted to remote work over the past 19 months, but the office appears to be far from obsolete. As Law.com’s Dylan Jackson reports, a number of firms are reaffirming their commitment to their office space and, in some cases, even expanding. Fried Frank, for example, has recommitted to its 400,000-square-foot Manhattan office at 1 New York Plaza. Greenberg Traurig gave up a floor in its new four-story office in One Vanderbilt in New York, but also announced that it is expanding its Westchester County office and plans to open “one or two” more offices in Long Island. Others firms, such as Lowenstein Sandler, are even adding more space, expanding their dining, fitness and concierge amenities in an effort to transform the office into a “destination” for attorneys and staff. While shedding square footage may do wonders for a firm’s rent bill, ‘[t]he cost-savings are not free,” said Jeffrey Welch, executive vice president of the CBRE Group. “There will be cultural impacts when you [reduce space]. If you’re less connected to your firms and colleagues, you’ll be more at risk to lateral movement to other firms.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO