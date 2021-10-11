CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Beaten to Death After Driving Truck Into Crowd Outside Bar: Police

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The man has been identified as Melguin Lopez Santos, a 40-year-old father of four.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 106

Dan Murphy
4d ago

the cops were called at 12:00 something in the morning,. and didn't show up at the scene until alittle after 2am?? They sure took their time. Especially when the call was about someone driving on the sidewalks trying to run people over! That guy would still probably be alive today if the cops showed up on a reasonable amount of time. 2 hrs it took them! Jesus Christ!

tommy d
5d ago

maybe he should have been at home with his four kids instead of trying to kill people with his truck.

Orange Co. NY
4d ago

He used his truck as a weapon. And the libtards don’t want the death penalty? Well, people have had enough! Justice served!!!

#Driving#Police
