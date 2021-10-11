Man Beaten to Death After Driving Truck Into Crowd Outside Bar: Police
The man has been identified as Melguin Lopez Santos, a 40-year-old father of four.www.newsweek.com
the cops were called at 12:00 something in the morning,. and didn't show up at the scene until alittle after 2am?? They sure took their time. Especially when the call was about someone driving on the sidewalks trying to run people over! That guy would still probably be alive today if the cops showed up on a reasonable amount of time. 2 hrs it took them! Jesus Christ!
maybe he should have been at home with his four kids instead of trying to kill people with his truck.
He used his truck as a weapon. And the libtards don’t want the death penalty? Well, people have had enough! Justice served!!!
