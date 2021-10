Alright, need to set the record set on some misinformation that has been circulating out there. I’ll keep it simple. Ole Time Barbecue in Raleigh DID NOT get sold. I repeat, DID NOT. Ownership remains the same. The only thing that sold was the land that it sits on. That’s it. Get in there today and visit Charlotte and Ben and the rest of the crew! That is all. Enjoy the rest of the blog.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO