Broward County, FL

Answers to public questions about Broward trash disposal will have to wait as Bergeron v. Waste Management trial is delayed

Florida Bulldog
Florida Bulldog
 5 days ago
A blockbuster courtroom showdown over a $525-million acquisition made by Waste Management to reestablish its Broward trash disposal monopoly, set to begin today, has been postponed until next year. The trial directly pits defendant Waste Management against Bergeron Environmental and Recycling, owned by prominent Davie developer Ron Bergeron. He sued...

