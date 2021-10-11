CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hall County, GA

More rental assistance theft arrests in Hall Co

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265Ym3_0cNUQ0mv00
BlakeDavidTaylor/iStock

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged two more suspects for the theft of COVID emergency rental assistance from Hall County. 36 year-old Felicia Morgan is from Flowery Branch, turned herself in at the Hall County Jail. Investigators say she posed as a tenant, requesting rental assistance for her boyfriend, Tony Mosley. He’s 48, also from Flowery Branch. Detectives previously charged Mosley, who pretended to be a landlord, with four counts of theft by deception in the scheme last month. In a separate case, the Sheriff’s Office in Gainesville implicated 50 year-old Mickey Melton of Flowery Branch for a nearly identical scam.

From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office...

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged two additional suspects for the theft of COVID emergency rental assistance from Hall County. Felicia Montez Morgan, 36, of Flowery Branch, turned herself in at the Hall County Jail on Thursday morning, Oct. 7, to face once count of theft by deception. She was released on Thursday afternoon after posting $5,700 bond.

According to the initial investigation, Morgan posed as a tenant, requesting rental assistance for her boyfriend, Tony Lamar Mosley, 48, of Flowery Branch. Detectives previously charged Mosley, who pretended to be a landlord, with four counts of theft by deception in the scheme last month.

In a separate case, HCSO investigators implicated Mickey James Melton, 50, of Flowery Branch, for a nearly identical scam. He is charged with two counts of theft by deception. A representative with Hall County Government reported the theft involving Melton on Sept. 29. Investigators obtained arrest warrants, and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office personnel took him into custody on Friday afternoon, Oct. 1. HCSO deputies transported Melton to the Hall County Jail. He was released on bond later the same day. According to preliminary details, Melton posed as a landlord, fraudulently obtaining approximately $21,000 in rental assistance from the county.

Although the cases are separate, Investigators determined that Melton knew Mosley. The two allegedly worked together while carrying out their crimes. Both cases remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Lawyer: Murdaugh knows he'll go to prison for stealing money

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The attorney for prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who discovered his wife and son dead at their home this summer, said Murdaugh is resigned that he will serve time in prison for stealing millions of dollars. But Murdaugh continues to insist he had nothing...
COLUMBIA, SC
WGAU

Eric Smith, who was 13 when he killed 4-year-old in 1993, granted parole

WOODBOURNE, N.Y. — Eric Smith, who made national news in 1993 as a 13-year-old when he killed a 4-year-old boy in upstate New York, has been granted parole. Smith, 41, had been denied parole 10 consecutive times. He appeared before the Board of Parole on Oct. 15 and was granted parole after spending 27 years in prison, the Democrat & Chronicle of Rochester reported.
WOODBOURNE, NY
WGAU

Texas deputy fatally shot, 2 wounded at Houston nightclub

HOUSTON — A Texas deputy was fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday at a north Houston nightclub, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said at a news conference that the shooting, which authorities called an “ambush,” occurred at about 2:15 a.m. CDT at the nightclub, KTRK reported.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flowery Branch, GA
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Texas woman gets 8-year prison term for role in covering up baby’s death

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman who played a role in covering up the death of an 8-month-old boy more than two years ago was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday. Angie Torres, 48, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony, in the death of King Jay Davila, KSAT reported.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Man who texted threats to reporter's family pleads guilty

NEW YORK — (AP) — A California man pleaded guilty Friday to threatening harm in text messages sent during the attack on the Capitol to a New York-based family member of a journalist. Robert Lemke, 36, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court, where he was charged in January. Prosecutors...
MANHATTAN, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
34K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy