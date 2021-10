Are you guys ready for some hard-hitting commentary from the guy who runs the News for The Lumberjack? No? Yeah, me too, to be quite honest. I hate writing these as much as the next guy, because everyone expects me to dive into this deep psychological issue that I can only solve. Well, they’re not necessarily wrong I mean if Steak-Umm, a frozen steaks brand can debate Neil deGrasse Tyson about the complexities of our solar system on Twitter, I think I can talk about the complexities surrounding the world of social media and how we currently consume media is bad for us.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO