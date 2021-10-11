Weather Now: Fog Early Tuesday Morning; Nice Week Ahead
Low clouds and fog will continue to overspread our area through daybreak Tuesday, some of it will be locally dense…..
…..Low clouds and areas fog early Tuesday morning will give way to partly sunny skies by mid to late morning
Tuesday afternoon looks nice with a blend of mild sunshine and clouds, highs around 73°by 3pm
TEMPERATURES 3:00PM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
The week ahead will be unseasonably mild with high temperatures reach 70°-75° through Saturday. Nighttime lows will be cool, but not cold or chilly, staying in the 50s. The average high for this time of year in 66°…..the average low temperature is 47°. A cold front will bring in more seasonably cooler air by Sunday
