Weather Now: Fog Early Tuesday Morning; Nice Week Ahead

By Tony Petrarca, Michelle Muscatello
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

Low clouds and fog will continue to overspread our area through daybreak Tuesday, some of it will be locally dense…..

…..Low clouds and areas fog early Tuesday morning will give way to partly sunny skies by mid to late morning

Tuesday afternoon looks nice with a blend of mild sunshine and clouds, highs around 73°by 3pm

TEMPERATURES 3:00PM TUESDAY AFTERNOON

The week ahead will be unseasonably mild with high temperatures reach 70°-75° through Saturday. Nighttime lows will be cool, but not cold or chilly, staying in the 50s. The average high for this time of year in 66°…..the average low temperature is 47°. A cold front will bring in more seasonably cooler air by Sunday

