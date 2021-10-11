CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Calm and cool Monday

By Mason Brighton
newschannel6now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to have cooler conditions. However, it will still be a little warm. We will have a high of 83 with sunny skies. Monday, there will be no rain chances. Monday night, we are looking at a low around 58 with clear skies. Heading into Tuesday, storm chances return to the forecast. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop in the evening hours. A line of storms will move in from the northwest overnight. Some of the storms could be severe. The primary threats with those would be strong winds, much like we saw last night.

www.newschannel6now.com

