A Cult Classic 90s Comedy Is Dominating Netflix

The action comes out of the studio and into the jungle, so to speak, when The CW reboots an old Nickelodeon cult favorite in an upcoming competition series. In “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” an updated version of the 1993-95 original that premieres Sunday, four teams of two are tasked with negotiating a gauntlet linked to a legend told them by Olmec, the giant talking Mayan head (who is voiced by Bradley Baker, who did the original Olmec). They must cross a moat, answer a battery of questions related to the legend and take on a series of physical challenges. The tandem to successfully make it to the end gets to enter the temple, where they will attempt to find the treasure and win a $25,000 grand prize.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO