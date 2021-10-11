CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Frost Advisory issued for Central and South Weld County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 03:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-11 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Bring them indoors or cover them with blankets. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Logan County; Morgan County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet/North Lincoln County, Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet/South Lincoln County, Central and South Weld County, Elbert/Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Logan County, Morgan County and Northeast Weld County Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will occur across the Palmer Divide area, as well as low lying areas across the northeast plains. This includes the South Platte River Valley northeast of Denver.

alerts.weather.gov

