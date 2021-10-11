CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, WY

Winter Storm Watch issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches, however there is potential for more than a foot in localized areas. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

