Chinese Blockbuster Set To Become 2021’s Highest-Grossing Movie

Unless you’re a comic book fan and love Venom and everything to do with him, this story might not be known to you. But seeing as how Venom has become a popular character on the big screen it feels as though this could possibly work as a big crossover between Marvel and Sony, or, if Disney gets ambitious again, another big movie to work towards if they decide to purchase Sony. That probably won’t happen so it’s more likely that it might be an idea that could hold merit. Of course, it could possibly work as a TV series on a streaming channel as well, but the grandiose nature of this would kind of beg for the big screen since there are a lot of moving parts in this story. The gist of it is that the creator/god of the symbiotes, Knull, is wreaking havoc throughout the galaxy and has more than just symbiotes at his command, he has symbiote DRAGONS. That’s right, big lizards with wings, claws, and heavy tails that are many times nastier than anything people have seen before.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO