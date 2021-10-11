CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chinese Blockbuster Set To Become 2021’s Highest-Grossing Movie

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch has been made about the resurgence of Hollywood blockbusters at the box office, and rightly so. Venom: Let There Be Carnage became the first release since 2019 to open at $90 million or above, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings crossed $200 million domestic and $400 million worldwide in short order, while No Time to Die sailed passed a global haul of $300 million after just ten days in release.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Highest Grossing James Bond Film of All Time

The new Jame Bond film, “No Time To Die” has just been released. It is the 25th in a series about one of the most storied figures in movie history. This will be the last movie with Daniel Craig as an agent of the British Secret Service. The movie brought in $119 million internationally in its first weekend. That means it is likely to become the highest-grossing movie in the series.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Tokyo Revengers Film Becomes Highest Grossing Live Action Movie In Japan For 2021

The first season of Tokyo Revengers' anime brought the story of Takemichi Hanagaki to a close for now, with no word yet having been released as to whether or not the popular show will be brought back for a season two, but it seems that the live-action adaptation of the franchise might be more popular than its television series counterpart. Releasing in Japan earlier this summer on July 9th, the movie has yet to reveal if it will be making its way to the West, though we'd be willing to bet that this time-traveing crime story will hit North America.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockbusters#Fast Furious#Chinese#American
culturedvultures.com

5 Biggest New Movies of October 2021: A Season of Horror & Blockbusters

Over here at Cultured Vultures, we love October, because that means we get to dance with horror all month long. There’s Amazon’s Welcome to the Blumhouse series, with four new horror movies released over October. Netflix and Disney have also joined in the fun, with offerings like Night Teeth and Under Wraps respectively.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Venom 2’ Scores The Highest-Grossing Pandemic Opening Weekend With A $90 Million Debut

This weekend showed some impressive signs of life returning to the box office and that blockbusters remain the big draws for audiences both domestic and international. According to various box office reports (Gitesh Pandya for one), “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” surpassed “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and the original “Venom” ($80.2 million) earning an estimated $90.1 million at the domestic box office. This makes the Sony Pictures film landing the best pandemic era domestic weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019. giving it a pandemic opening record.
MOVIES
247tempo.com

Highest Grossing Movie Every Year of the Sound Era

When filmmakers set out to craft a movie, many probably have two main goals — win awards and turn a profit. Reaching the top of the box office charts to become the highest grossing film at the end of the year is a huge accomplishment. 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why “The King in Black” Should Become a Movie

Unless you’re a comic book fan and love Venom and everything to do with him, this story might not be known to you. But seeing as how Venom has become a popular character on the big screen it feels as though this could possibly work as a big crossover between Marvel and Sony, or, if Disney gets ambitious again, another big movie to work towards if they decide to purchase Sony. That probably won’t happen so it’s more likely that it might be an idea that could hold merit. Of course, it could possibly work as a TV series on a streaming channel as well, but the grandiose nature of this would kind of beg for the big screen since there are a lot of moving parts in this story. The gist of it is that the creator/god of the symbiotes, Knull, is wreaking havoc throughout the galaxy and has more than just symbiotes at his command, he has symbiote DRAGONS. That’s right, big lizards with wings, claws, and heavy tails that are many times nastier than anything people have seen before.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
VTDigger

It’s blockbuster season. Will movie theaters get their audiences back?

It’s a big month for movie releases, but cinemas around Vermont are waiting to see if Covid-19 concerns and the increased popularity of streaming services will keep theatergoers away from the big screen. After months of sparse attendance, movie theater owners hope a slew of big-budget, special effects-packed films set...
ESSEX, VT
TVOvermind

The 10 Highest Grossing Comedy Films of 2021

The last year and a half has been tough on a lot of people. COVID-19 has directly impacted countless people all over the world. Even many of the people who managed to stay healthy have still felt the impact of the pandemic in one way or another. Needless to say, we all could use a good laugh now more than ever before. As a result, many people have been turning to comedy films as a way to escape reality and let off a little steam. Unfortunately, though, this was a difficult year for the film industry since many people are still reluctant to go to movie theaters. As a result, lots of films failed to bring in big bucks at the box office. Still, however, there were some solid comedies released in 2021 that deserve attention. Keep reading for the 10 highest grossing comedy films of 2021.
MOVIES
Variety

Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch’ Snared by Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has licensed rights to “Earwig and the Witch,” the most recent animated feature from Japan’s Studio Ghibli. The deal excludes the U.S. and Japan. The film was directed by Miyazaki Goro, son of the iconic Miyazaki Hayao who has created other iconic films “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Porco Rosso” through Studio Ghibli. The new film tells the story of a headstrong young girl who grew up in an orphanage. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. With a screenplay by Niwa Keiko and Gunji...
MOVIES
Variety

French Sci-Fi Movie ‘Paul W.R.’s Last Journey’ Sells to North America, U.K. & Other Key Markets For Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)

Romain Quirot’s “Paul W.R.’s Last Journey,” an ambitious film mixing science fiction and ecological tale, has been sold by Kinology (“Annette”) to major distributors, including Samuel Goldwyn Films in North America. Represented in international markets by Kinology, the high-concept French-language movie has also been acquired by Altitude in the U.K., Notorious in Italy, Eurovideo in Germany, Monolith in Poland, Capella in CIS and Blitz in ex-Yougoslavia. Kinology, which had three movies in competition at Cannes including Leos Carax’s “Annette,” is negotiating deals in several other territories. Set in a near-future marked by ecological havoc, a mysterious red moon...
MOVIES
Collider

7 Blockbuster Movie Roles Tom Hardy Almost Played

Over Tom Hardy’s career as a leading man, he’s been no stranger to acting in blockbuster films. From his parts in Christopher Nolan films like Inception to his lead role in Mad Max: Fury Road to his unorthodox performances in the two Venom features, big-budget fare doesn’t intimidate Hardy. Of course, this is far from Hardy’s only domain as a silver screen performer. He’s also made plenty of time for smaller-scale features like The Drop and Locke over the years. Still, thanks to his work as characters like Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Hardy has also turned into a fixture of post-2009 blockbuster cinema.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’: How Daniel Craig’s Farewell as James Bond Got the Supersized IMAX Treatment

In honor of Daniel Craig’s farewell as James Bond, “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga made a romantic adventure to wrap up 007’s emotionally-charged personal journey, and linked it to the franchise’s two previous tragic love stories: “Casino Royale” and “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” For cinematography, Fukunaga tapped Oscar-winning DP Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”), who shot on Kodak film in 35mm and 65mm large-format (including IMAX 65mm) — a franchise first. What they achieved on “No Time to Die” was an “enhanced reality,” with greater richness and scope in a grand, classical style, according to Sandgren, who...
MOVIES
K945

The 13 Highest Rated Spooky Movies Filmed In Shreveport

It's Spooky Season, so lets talk about spooky movies. The Shreveport area has a rich history with major motion picture filming. Even if it didn't last long, the area was able turn out a lot of films in a short window. Among those movies were a pretty good number of spooky films.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Public Radio International PRI

Chinese blockbuster war film salutes China's military might and heroism

Every October, during the weeklong National Day holidays, it’s become a tradition for people in China to go to the movies. And there’s always a new patriotic flick or two in the movie lineup. This year was no exception. The “Battle at Lake Changjin” is a Hollywood-style war movie with...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘It felt like an independent movie’: The cast of Dune on making the blockbuster of the year

When Denis Villeneuve was a teenager living in Montreal, he was desperate to see David Lynch’s 1984 spectacular Dune. A huge fan of the source material – Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, describing a political and spiritual battle of wills in a galaxy far, far away – he was ready for whatever the surrealist director threw at him. In the end, he left “half-satisfied”, mesmerised by the opening scenes but disappointed by an increasingly disjointed film that even Lynch rarely talks about in interviews. A box-office failure, Dune remains hugely divisive, even among the director’s loyal followers.Now, Villeneuve, 54, has...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy