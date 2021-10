Gal Gadot makes a rare and casual appearance with her husband while out on a walk in Los Angeles and we’re loving the outfit ensemble!. Looking cool and casual on the streets of Los Angeles Tuesday October 5, Gal Gadot stepped out with her husband Jaron Varsano, 46, who we rarely ever see with the Wonder Woman 1984 star. Gal and Jaron were spotted in West Hollywood enjoying the perfect fall weather as the Israeli actress wore a matching olive green linen button-down shirt and shorts, and a chic black crossbody bag and black sandals to match. We may not catch Jaron often but we can see that the handsome man has style! The businessman sported a black shirt and jacket, paired with cuffed denim jeans and black and white trainers. You know what they say, the couple that slays together stays together!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO