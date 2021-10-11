CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, October 11th 2021

By Randy Bushover
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyMKI_0cNUOj0z00

The current average cost for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region jumped eight cents this week, to $3.31 according to the AAA.

Wegmans hosts a virtual hiring event tomorrow, as is seeks to fill more than 250 part-and full-time positions across all Buffalo-area stores. The event is tomorrow from 9am-5pm. Available positions include customer service roles across the store - merchandising, front-end, culinary, perishable departments, and pharmacy. All interviews will be conducted virtually, via phone, with no video included. Those interested should submit an online application at jobs.wegmans.com

Latus Medical Care will merge with Primary Care of Western New York. According to Business First, the primary care practice at 2350 Maple Road will merge into a larger practice in December.

The firm once known as Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP has shortened it to just Lippes Mathias LLP.

