Heading into this season, the Los Angeles Lakers made a lot of changes to their roster. Players like Kyle Kuzma are now gone and guys like Russell Westbrook are in. By all accounts, this Lakers team is better than last season's team and one could make the argument that they are better than the team that won the title back in 2020. Regardless, they have some tough challenges ahead, and they will need LeBron James to help guide them through it all.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO