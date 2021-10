CureVac NV is abandoning its first-generation Covid-19 vaccine to focus on another shot it’s developing together with GlaxoSmithKline Plc. European regulatory authorities had indicated the vaccine probably wouldn’t be approved before the second quarter of next year, the Tuebingen, Germany-based biotech said on Tuesday. By then, CureVac and Glaxo expect to be conducting late-stage patient trials of a second-generation shot, the company said. The company’s advanced purchase agreement with the European Commission will be a cancelled as a result.

