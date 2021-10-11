Emma Walmsley holds on as investors squabble over GSK's future
GlaxoSmithKline investors hoping for a change of heart were disappointed. The chairman, Sir Jonathan Symonds, is not a man for turning. Roughly 30 of the pharmaceutical giant’s biggest investors dialled into Zoom on Thursday afternoon. Billed as a crunch meeting to garner support for the board’s transformation plans, it was hosted by the Investor Forum, an influential group that forced Unilever to backtrack on shifting its headquarters to the Netherlands.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0