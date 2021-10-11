CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Emma Walmsley holds on as investors squabble over GSK's future

By Julia Bradshaw
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaxoSmithKline investors hoping for a change of heart were disappointed. The chairman, Sir Jonathan Symonds, is not a man for turning. Roughly 30 of the pharmaceutical giant’s biggest investors dialled into Zoom on Thursday afternoon. Billed as a crunch meeting to garner support for the board’s transformation plans, it was hosted by the Investor Forum, an influential group that forced Unilever to backtrack on shifting its headquarters to the Netherlands.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Activist Elliott presses GSK on progress at investor meeting

LONDON (Oct 8): One of the world's toughest hedge fund bosses has once again questioned the performance of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and its under-fire chief executive officer, Emma Walmsley. Gordon Singer, head of Elliott Investment Management's London office, asked GSK chairman Jonathan Symonds to explain what was holding back GSK's...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Founder of India's Zee says key investor wants to take over company

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The founder of India’s Zee made a rare appearance on the media company’s Hindi news channel late on Wednesday, accusing institutional investor Invesco of plotting a hostile takeover. “I urge Invesco to behave like a shareholder not like the owner... they want to take over this company...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Hut Group boss poised to ditch ‘golden share’ after price crash

The founder of The Hut Group is poised to give up his “golden share” in the company after a sharp fall in its share price sparked by investor concerns over his strategy. Matthew Moulding, boss of the online beauty and tech business, will announce plans to move THG onto London’s main market as part of efforts to rebuild trust with shareholders.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Leahy
FXStreet.com

Nerves remain but investors holding firm

We're seeing modest losses across Europe this morning, while US futures have recovered earlier losses to trade a little flat ahead of the open on Wall Street. Clearly, there's plenty of uncertainty in the markets that's been a drag on sentiment over the last couple of months but equally, investors are not conceding defeat easily. Perhaps their old friend TINA is driving this behaviour, as the fundamentals certainly do not justify such resilience.
STOCKS
Telegraph

UK buys 100,000 doses of GSK's experimental Covid drug

The Government has bought a new Covid antibody treatment from GlaxoSmithKline to help patients with the virus and bolster Britain's arsenal if mutations make vaccines ineffective. The Department for Health and Social Care has bought 100,000 doses of the treatment, called sotrovimab, which has yet to be approved by UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Wobble as Investors Weigh Debt Ceiling, Evergrande

U.S. stock futures wavered, as bond yields ticked up and investors weighed continued uncertainty about the debt ceiling and indebted property developer China Evergrande Group. Futures tied to the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, leveling off following larger declines earlier in the day. The broad index closed last week down 2.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.4% Monday, pointing to muted declines in technology stocks.
STOCKS
Telegraph

Klarna's billionaire boss responds to 'buy now, pay later' criticism

As a teenager in Sweden, Sebastian Siemiatkowski was so bored by his “rubbish” local radio station that he called it up to explain the programmes it should run instead. “They must have been laughing at this 13-year-old kid telling them how to run a radio station,” he says. This annoying...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#The Investor Forum#Unilever#Backtrack#Morrisons#Clayton Dubilier Rice#Ftse#Aquafresh And Panadol#Johnson Johnson#Procter#Gamble#Legal General#Norges Bank And Capital
Telegraph

Back fund managers who ‘eat their own cooking’

Investors should seek out fund managers who put their money where their mouth is as new research shows professional investors with significant personal stakes in their own funds tend to deliver better returns. Research by the broker Interactive Investor into the funds on its Super 60 and Ace 60 buy...
MARKETS
The Independent

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Netherlands
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
The Independent

Barclays expected to reveal £1.6bn profits with more Covid cash to be released

Barclays is set to reveal a rise in profits next week driven by a buoyant investment banking division and the release of bad loan provisions set aside due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The bank set aside £3.7 billion as a rainy day fund last year and released £742 million earlier this year. Investors will be looking to see how much more will be released on Thursday as the economy recovers.Bosses revealed a strong profit rebound when they updated the City on the first six months of the year in July, recording pre-tax profits of £5 billion against just £1.3 billion in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Minerva Surgical to offer 6.25 million shares in planned IPO, priced at $15 to $17 each

Minerva Surgical Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Friday, with plans to offer 6.25 million shares, priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $106.25 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $486 million. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker 'UTRS.' JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, UBS and SVB Leerink are underwriting the deal. "We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women," the company says in its IPO prospectus. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 18%.
MARKETS
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. The big New York investment bank reported profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on a 26 percent increase in revenues to $13.6 billion. Key drivers for Goldman during the quarter included a jump in revenues tied to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital-raising efforts by private companies. Goldman also turned in a strong performance in its global markets division, driven by higher revenues in equity trading.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

Unilever is a top global consumer goods company that generates huge amounts of cash. Altria is in a good position to maintain its sizable dividend, and shares look cheap at current prices. Leggett & Platt has a long and lucrative track record of paying and raising its dividend. Building a...
STOCKS
wraltechwire.com

GSK hails World Health Organization’s backing of malaria vaccine

In what it called a “historic” move, the World Health Organization is recommending widespread use of the world’s first and only malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions where there are moderate to high levels of malaria transmission. The recommendation was based on results from an ongoing...
HEALTH
biospace.com

WHO Recommends Mass Rollout of GSK’s Malaria Vaccine in Sub-Saharan Africa

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline jumped in aftermarket trading Wednesday after the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended broad deployment of the company’s RTS,S malaria vaccine in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with high transmission rates of the mosquito-borne virus. The WHO announcement marked the first malaria vaccine recommendation for the global health...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy