If you told me the Kansas City Chiefs would be 2-3 at some point this year, I definitely wouldn’t have believed you. The team’s seemed to be nearly untouchable since QB Patrick Mahomes took the reins in 2018. However, a mixture of bad defense and uncharacteristic poor choices has given them a losing record this far into the season. The Washington Football Team, while not having quite as high of expectations, has also had a disappointing season thus far. The team is 2-3 and well behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, with their only wins coming against weaker teams like the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants. The two teams meet up this Sunday, so let’s take a deeper look at the player props.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO