JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Flower is a 2-year-old female black Labrador retriever and shepherd mix. Flower is fast and loves to run and be outside. She is friendly and seems to like most of her dog neighbors. However, Flower has not learned her basic commands yet or how to walk on a leash, but she could learn to be a fantastic jogging buddy.

JACKSON, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO