Winter Storm Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: South Laramie Range WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including the I-80 Summit. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.