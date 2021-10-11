CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Freeze Watch issued for Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

