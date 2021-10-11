CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kaibab Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 20:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kaibab Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches between 5500 and 7000 feet, with 3 to 7 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 5500 feet near Jacob Lake. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Additional snow forecast from 8 PM Today to 11 AM Tuesday: Jacob Lake 2 to 4 inches.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coconino County, AZ
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Kaibab Plateau

Comments / 0

Community Policy