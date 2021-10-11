Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kaibab Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 20:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kaibab Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches between 5500 and 7000 feet, with 3 to 7 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 5500 feet near Jacob Lake. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Additional snow forecast from 8 PM Today to 11 AM Tuesday: Jacob Lake 2 to 4 inches.