Converse County, WY

Winter Storm Watch issued for Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Converse County including Douglas and Glenrock. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact Interstate 25 between Douglas and Casper.

alerts.weather.gov

Converse County, WY
#Winter Storm Watch

