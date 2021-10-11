Winter Storm Watch issued for Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Converse County including Douglas and Glenrock. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact Interstate 25 between Douglas and Casper.alerts.weather.gov
