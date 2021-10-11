Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Carbon County, Sierra Madre Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Sierra Madre Range; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Carbon County including Rawlins, Saratoga, Baggs and the Sierra Madre Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact portions of Interstate 80 near Rawlins.