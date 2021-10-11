Winter Storm Warning issued for Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains, North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; North Laramie Range; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations and 12 to 16 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on Wednesday. * WHERE...The Snowy Range, the northern Snowy Range foothills, the northern Laramie Range, and northern Carbon and Albany counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact Interstate 80 near Arlington/Elk Mountain.