From Brazil, Egypt to Hong Kong, people around the world can't get enough of 'Squid Game.' (15 Oct.) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2f73d88b3439445eaf720c61b5ad0fef.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO