Facebook has previously promised more cross-app integrations between its products and even though there has been criticisms and objections from various stakeholders, they seem to be pushing through with more updates. The latest one lets users have cross-app group messaging for Messenger and Instagram as well as new features that you can use across both apps. There are also new rich messaging experiences like themes, polls for Instagram group chats, and an expansion of the Watch Together feature that was introduced previously.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO