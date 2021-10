In Back 4 Blood, nothing limits how you fight your way through the hordes of Ridden. However, using cards that buff your playstyle is never a bad idea. Even more so if you want to stand a chance on the harder difficulties. Having a strong melee build will allow you to swing your way to the saferoom as the frontline of your party. This guide will provide you with a set of cards that will let you hack, slash and stab your way through any obstacles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO