Video Games

Back 4 Blood: Jim Guide

By Elliott Gatica
attackofthefanboy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a character for everyone in Back 4 Blood in terms of playstyle. Jim might be more of a niche character for many, but he can prove to be useful in the right scenarios. Jim plays the sniper role. He’s all about precision shots and exploiting the weaknesses of the Ridden. Since he excels in doing single target damage, he’s the Cleaner to choose if you want to focus on gunning down the larger threats like Tallboys and bosses. If you are good with precision-based classes in FPS games, Jim is your guy.

