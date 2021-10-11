Back 4 Blood: Jim Guide

Tanks are a new type of vehicle in Far Cry 6, and they’re incredibly difficult to destroy if you don’t know their weaknesses. They have protective armor plating that’s mostly impenetrable, so you’re going to have to get creative to take them down. Of course, you can use explosives as you would in most other video games, but you’re not always going to have access to an RPG or other explosive device in Far Cry 6. Thankfully, there are alternative methods. Here’s how to destroy tanks in Far Cry 6.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO