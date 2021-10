Agust D (BTS's SUGA)'s "Daechwita" music video has surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. On October 7 at 9:35AM KST, the music video of "Daechwita", the title track of SUGA's 2nd mixtape 'D-2', surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. "Daechwita" utilizes a unique trap beat and samples the traditional military music known as 'Daechwita', and further features traditional Korean instrument sounds. In the music video, SUGA expresses two polar opposite characters against a background that brought to life the traditional palace from historical periods in Korea. The grand scale of the "Daechwita" music video garnered a lot of attention, and SUGA's 'sword dance' performed in his hanbok captivated the eye.

