CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israeli archaeologists discover ancient winemaking complex

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYrTc_0cNUFBww00

Israeli archaeologists on Monday said they have unearthed a massive ancient winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years.

The complex, discovered in the central town of Yavne, includes five wine presses, warehouses, kilns for producing clay storage vessels and tens of thousands of fragments and jars, they said.

Israel's Antiquities Authority said the discovery shows that Yavne was a wine-making powerhouse during the Byzantine period. Researchers estimate the facility could produce some 2 million liters (over 520,000 gallons) of wine a year.

Jon Seligman, one of the directors of the excavation, said the wine made in the area was known as “Gaza” wine and exported across the region. The researchers believe the Yavne location was the main production facility for the label.

“This was a prestige wine, a light white wine, and it was taken to many, many countries around the Mediterranean,” he said, including Egypt, Turkey, Greece and possibly southern Italy .

Seligman said wine was not just an important export and source of enjoyment in ancient times. “Beyond that, this was a major source of nutrition and this was a safe drink because the water was often contaminated, so they could drink wine safely,” he said.

The antiquities authority said the complex was uncovered over the past two years during excavations being conducted as part of the development of Yavne, a town located south of Tel Aviv.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Archaeologist claims Mount Sinai found in Saudi Arabia

Experts believe they’ve finally found one of the holiest sites in the Bible — miles from where it was previously assumed to have existed. A biblical archaeologist organization, The Doubting Thomas Research Foundation, claims it has found the actual mountain where, according to the Old Testament, Moses lead the Israelites – a mountain that was enveloped in smoke, fire and thunder – and where, at the top, Moses received the Ten Commandments from God.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

2,700-year-old 'luxury' toilet unearthed by archaeologists

A 'luxury' toilet, carved out of a single block of limestone and dating back 2,700 years, has been discovered by archaeologists in Israel. Around 30 to 40 bowls were also found on the site in Jerusalem, which are believed to have continued incense or oils. Yaakov Billig, from the Israel Antiques Authority, said: "This is a very rare find because this is something that only the rich people had." A septic tank was discovered beneath the toilet, and archaeologists believe the bog was part of a royal estate from the Judean period.
SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

Archeologists Discover a Perfectly Preserved 4,000-Year-Old Tomb in Egypt

Egypt is full of hidden treasures and archaeologists have yet again uncovered an ancient tomb. It is a colorful tomb in Saqqara, the place of some of the oldest pyramids. The tomb is in an excellent state, and its paintings look so fresh and clean, even though they were made 4,000 years ago.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winemaking#Archaeologists#Israeli#Antiquities Authority#Byzantine
Fareeha Arshad

The Tale of the Scorpion King, the Tale of Egypt’s Oldest Unsolved Mystery and Other Such Stories From Ancient Egypt

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery that surrounded them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.
scitechdaily.com

400,000 Years Ago, Ancient Humans Turned Elephant Remains Into a Surprising Array of Bone Tools

Ancient humans could do some impressive things with elephant bones. In a new study, University of Colorado Boulder archaeologist Paola Villa and her colleagues surveyed tools excavated from a site in Italy where large numbers of elephants had died. The team discovered that humans at this site roughly 400,000 years ago appropriated those carcasses to produce an unprecedented array of bone tools—some crafted with sophisticated methods that wouldn’t become common for another 100,000 years.
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

Medieval Hebrew document could reveal why Dead Sea Scrolls were found in Qumran

An ancient Hebrew document created more than 1,000 years ago and stashed away in Cairo may unlock a secret of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Scholars of the scrolls have long wondered why so many fragments of the mysterious manuscripts — more than 15,000 pieces of more than 900 original documents — were hidden in caves around Qumran, in the hills of the Judean Desert just west of the Dead Sea in Israel, seemingly far from any major settlements.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
AFP

Israeli archaeologists uncover 'world's largest' Byzantine-era winery

Israeli archaeologists on Monday uncovered a Byzantine-era, industrial-scale wine complex which produced some two million litres of the drink annually and was the world's "largest" such centre at the time. Fermenting grape juice into wine was a proven way in antiquity to avoid illness from contaminated drinking water.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Archaeologists find rare 2,700-year-old toilet in Israel: ‘It was pretty comfortable’

Overlooking a sea of Jerusalem stone buildings and King Solomon’s First Temple, a wealthy man from the 7th century B.C. built himself a palace where he could appreciate what is still recognized as one of the best views of the ancient city. Perhaps a man of royal blood or political power, he probably broadcast his affluence by hosting dignitaries and displaying intricate pottery and stone architecture, experts said.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

8,000-Year-Old Camel Carvings In Saudi Arabia Found To Be Three Millennia Older Than The Pyramids

If researchers' dating estimates are correct, these would be the oldest surviving three-dimensional animal reliefs of this size in the entire world. When researchers first uncovered the enormous stone camel carvings at Al Jawf, Saudi Arabia in 2018, they estimated that they were about 2,000 years old. Now, they’ve just discovered that they were off by about 6,000 years.
SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

3,500-Year-Old Unfinished Obelisk Reveals Incredible Engineering of Ancient Egypt

Ancient Egyptian constructions still puzzle today’s architects, as they can’t quite figure out all the techniques used to build those amazing structures. But now the missing pieces of the puzzle are starting to reveal themselves, as a 3,500-year-old unfinished obelisk offers more insight into ancient architecture. The unfinished structure is located in Aswan, Egypt and it was originally planned to measure 137 ft (42 meters) and have a weight of 1,200 tons.
VISUAL ART
Reuters

Ancient factory exposes secrets of winemaking in the Holy Land

JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A 1,500-year-old wine factory the size of a modern-day football field has been unearthed in Israel, showing how vintners met demand for high quality white wine popular throughout the ancient world. Excavated in the city of Yavne, some 30km (18 miles) south of Tel Aviv,...
AGRICULTURE
Cleveland Jewish News

Archaeologists discover private toilet in Jerusalem dating back 2,700 years

The Israeli Antiquities Authority announced on Tuesday that archaeologists found a rare ancient archeological structure in Jerusalem that almost certainly was used as a toilet. It is presumed to be more than 2,700 years old and dates back from the period of the First Temple. The structure, made from limestone,...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Hundreds of Ornate, Rock-Cut Tombs Discovered in Ancient Turkish City

Excavations at Blaundos in Uşak, Turkey, have revealed 400 rock-cut tombs dated to 1,800 years ago, when the ancient city was under Roman control. Many of the tombs are decorated with images of vine branches, bunches of grapes, flowers, animals and mythological figures, the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reports. Blaundos...
WORLD
informnny.com

Fort Drum archaeologists discover piece of ‘lost village’ in North Country

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local archeologists are working to unearth a “lost village” in the North Country. Fort Drum Cultural Resources archeologists, along with the Fort Drum Fire Department and local residents discovered another piece of the claimed “Lost Village” during a routine site inspection. This was after a team uncovered an area of Plank Road, near Gates Cemetery, in the lost village of Sterlingville while working on a stream management project.
SCIENCE
mymodernmet.com

Researchers Discover Ancient Saudi Arabian Camel Sculptures Are Older Than the Pyramids of Giza

In 2018, archeologists discovered large life-sized camels sculpted into rocks in Saudi Arbaia. At the time, the high-reliefs were thought to be about two millennia old. However, a recent paper published in the Journal of Archaeological Science announces a surprising discovery. These camel sculptures—known as the Camel Site—are in fact between 7,000 and 8,000 years old—older than the Pyramids of Giza and Stonehenge.
VISUAL ART
NBC News

Ancient Byzantine winery discovered in Israel

A massive and ancient wine factory capable of making around half-a-million gallons of wine a year has been uncovered in Israel, an indication of a near-industrial operation that existed in the region 1,500 years ago. The discovery unveiled on Monday included five wine presses capable of making around 2 million...
MIDDLE EAST
ABC News

ABC News

423K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy