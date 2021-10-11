CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

New York’s First U Pick Hemp Farm Has 8,000 Plants to Pick From

By Polly
 5 days ago
Mover over apples and pumpkins. This Fall you can pick your own hemp at New York's first U-pick hemp farm in Central New York. Ananda Farms in Fulton, New York is opening up their fields for U-pick hemp. Stop by the farm any day between 9 AM and 6 PM until October 23 to pick your own hemp. There are over 8,000 plants to choose from. "Whether you're cutting by the branch or whole plant, there will be a plethora to pick from," Ananda Farms shared on Facebook. "This is a family-friendly, educational experience with hemp tours."

bigfrog104.com

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

