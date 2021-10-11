Fort Myers woman dies in Highlands County crash

Florida Highway Patrol

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. – A Fort Myers woman died after a crash on SR-64 near Old SR-64 in Highlands County Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old Fort Myers woman driving an SUV crossed over the centerline on SR-64 into oncoming traffic around 10:40 a.m.

The woman crashed into a semi-truck headed the opposite direction, troopers said. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The 33-year-old Avon Park man driving the semi-truck was uninjured.

No further details were immediately available.