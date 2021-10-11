CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Traditional Mexican dance performance held in West Palm

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
The last week of Hispanic Heritage Month brought a colorful celebration to West Palm Beach on Sunday.

SPECIAL SECTION: Hispanic Heritage Month

"Mexico Unplugged: Traditional Mexican Dance Performance by Ameyal Mexican Cultural Organization" was held as a part of the Hispanic heritage events at the Mandel Public Library.

The word Ameyal means "spring water" in the Nahuatl language spoken in central Mexico.

Hispanic Heritage Month run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

