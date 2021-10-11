Traditional Mexican dance performance held in West Palm

The last week of Hispanic Heritage Month brought a colorful celebration to West Palm Beach on Sunday.

SPECIAL SECTION: Hispanic Heritage Month

"Mexico Unplugged: Traditional Mexican Dance Performance by Ameyal Mexican Cultural Organization" was held as a part of the Hispanic heritage events at the Mandel Public Library.

The word Ameyal means "spring water" in the Nahuatl language spoken in central Mexico.

Hispanic Heritage Month run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.