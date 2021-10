After scurrying around the globe happily for nearly fifteen years, I woke up one day feeling profoundly empty. I decided that it was time to slow down. The epiphany came a few years ago on a cold autumnal morning in a nondescript hotel room, thousands of miles away from home. After days of chasing flights and road trips, I woke up blank, with no recollection of where I was and what was I doing there. The utter pointlessness of living out of a suitcase struck me.

