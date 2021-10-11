Reaching Shoppers as they Travel the Web with PassportAds Audience Extension
As consumers spend more time with digital media and less time with traditional media, marketers are looking for ways to extend their reach. At the same time, expectations resulting from changing privacy practices have introduced new challenges. Marketers want to reach targeted audiences as they move across the web, but need to be mindful of protecting people’s privacy. Here we discuss how PassportAds from Expedia Group Media Solutions can empower travel marketers as they adapt to a shifting media landscape and a more privacy-conscious future.www.hospitalitynet.org
