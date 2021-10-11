Reaching Shoppers as they Travel the Web with PassportAds Audience Extension

Quarter 4 (Q4) is prime time for a lot of advertisers on the Microsoft Advertising Network. With two large holidays (Christmas and United States (U.S.) Thanksgiving) being celebrated during the quarter, advertising spend has traditionally spiked as a result. While retail is the most obvious vertical industry in which there are Q4 spikes in spending, others—like technology and travel—are no different. When advertising competition is high and people need to select brands and make purchases before it's too late, it is important for advertisers like you to work smarter, not harder. To make it easier, Microsoft Advertising Insights took a deep look into first- and third-party data and collated top learnings and tips to help you reach your audiences efficiently and effectively and make this holiday season your most successful quarter yet.

