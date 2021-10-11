CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Reaching Shoppers as they Travel the Web with PassportAds Audience Extension

By Christine Walker Scarce
hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs consumers spend more time with digital media and less time with traditional media, marketers are looking for ways to extend their reach. At the same time, expectations resulting from changing privacy practices have introduced new challenges. Marketers want to reach targeted audiences as they move across the web, but need to be mindful of protecting people’s privacy. Here we discuss how PassportAds from Expedia Group Media Solutions can empower travel marketers as they adapt to a shifting media landscape and a more privacy-conscious future.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Lumia UK

Quarter 4 (Q4) on Microsoft Advertising: Reach your audiences efficiently and effectively this holiday season

Quarter 4 (Q4) is prime time for a lot of advertisers on the Microsoft Advertising Network. With two large holidays (Christmas and United States (U.S.) Thanksgiving) being celebrated during the quarter, advertising spend has traditionally spiked as a result. While retail is the most obvious vertical industry in which there are Q4 spikes in spending, others—like technology and travel—are no different. When advertising competition is high and people need to select brands and make purchases before it's too late, it is important for advertisers like you to work smarter, not harder. To make it easier, Microsoft Advertising Insights took a deep look into first- and third-party data and collated top learnings and tips to help you reach your audiences efficiently and effectively and make this holiday season your most successful quarter yet.
TECHNOLOGY
Footwear News

These 25 DTC Footwear Sites Are Showing Big Traffic Gains

Every footwear brand wants to nail direct-to-consumer. In general, higher profit margins and a greater control over brand distribution makes DTC important for brands of all sizes. It’s part of the reason brands like Nike, Adidas and Crocs are nixing partnerships with different wholesalers to focus on key accounts and direct-to-consumer channels. As e-commerce continues to grow, digitally focused footwear brands are seeing returns in web traffic. Similarweb, which analyzes web traffic data, highlighted the 25 fastest-growing DTC footwear brands, according to web traffic. The list ranks the brands according to quarter-over-quarter website traffic growth and is limited to websites with at...
APPAREL
Cheddar News

The Mom Project Touts $80M Fundraise as Largest Global Investment in Female Workforce Tech

The pandemic has been particularly difficult for working mothers who were often forced to choose between maintaining their career and caring for their family. The Mom Project, a digital talent marketplace connecting women with top businesses, looks to revitalize women's place in the labor market, following an $80 million Series C Funding round this month. Chandra Sanders, director of the RISE scholarship at The Mom Project, joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s goal to scale the business on a global level. "This funding represents the largest global investment in female workforce technology, which really means that the market is really now realizing the potential and the power of moms." Sanders also discussed how the company will use its new funding to further its mission.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passportads#Emarketer
hospitalitynet.org

hihotels Launches New Consumer Website

(ATLANTA, October 14, 2021) – hihotels by Hospitality International, a recognized leader in franchising of conversion and new-build hotels for economy lodging, is pleased to announce the launch of its new consumer website at stayhihotels.com. Featuring an entirely new look and simplistic design, the site is even more user friendly...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Zalando and Fjällräven’s Transparency Platform Raises $6 Million

Traceability technology is playing an increasingly important role in the industry’s efforts to manage and monitor supply chains. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
South Korea
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Cheddar News

Microsoft Shuts Down LinkedIn in China Amid Nation's Tech Crackdown

Job seekers and networkers in China will have one less outlet after Microsoft announced that it's shutting down its professional social networking platform LinkedIn, the last American social media site in the country. Technology strategist at investment firm D.A. Davidson Gil Lauria joined Cheddar to provide some insight into why China’s communist party has been cracking down on tech companies and its society at large. However, he noted that the pullout will have little impact on Microsoft’s bottom line.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OpenX and Merkle Partner to Create New Path to Activate Audiences Across the Open Web with Speed, Scale, and Precision

OpenAudience, the OpenX data and identity solution, enables Merkury clients to reach audience segments across premium omnichannel supply with speed, scale, and precision. OpenX, a leading global omnichannel exchange, today announced it has partnered with Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, to enable seamless audience activation across the open web for any audience built with Merkle’s proprietary identity solution, Merkury. To achieve this, OpenX mapped the Merkury ID to its own OpenAudience identity graph, matching the identity solution to all of OpenX’s publisher inventory across display, mobile, and connected TV.
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Shopify Teams Up with Microsoft, Oracle to Launch Business Tools for Merchants

E-commerce company Shopify has teamed up with Microsoft and Oracle to help brands streamline business operations on the platform. The company is launching what it calls its Global Enterprise Resource Planning Program, allowing select enterprise resource planning partners to build direct integrations into the Shopify app store for the very first time. Shimona Mehta, managing director at Shopify, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

European travelers to drive Gulf tourism recovery with arrivals expected to reach 13.3 million by 2024, says GlobalData

European travelers are set to become a key source market for the Gulf region, especially Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which will help their post pandemic tourist industry recovery. Countries in the GCC include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain and they all offer a good range of flight options and a varied tourism product, which appeals to European travelers, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

How Performance Marketing Can Boost Holiday ’21

It’s that time of year again. No, not spooky Halloween season; scary holiday prep. It’s traditionally a nerve-wracking time of year. But throw in year two of a global pandemic, potential shipping and supply chain issues as well as labor shortages and  it’s just that much more vexing. But the strategies behind performance marketing can help brands navigate the Holiday ’21 season while optimizing their ad dollar spend. “Branding is even more important in the current environment,” said Lunya’s Liz Dolinski, chief growth officer for the luxury sleep and loungewear brand, during the CommerceNext webinar, “The New Performance Marketing Playbook for...
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

The Key Q2 Trends for Latin American Travelers

We’ve already gleaned some powerful insights from the Q2 Travel Recovery Trend Report on the gradual rebuilding of the travel industry, as well as dove into the data for the North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific markets. Next, we’ll share some of the insights we’ve gained for the Latin American market to see how it compares.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

Ascott Residence Trust Recognised for Leadership in Sustainability as ‘Global Sector Leader’ In 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

Singapore – Ascott Residence Trust (ART) has been recognised for its outstanding leadership in sustainability in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). In ART’s first participation in GRESB, ART was recognised as a ‘Global Sector Leader - Hotel’, clinching the top rank in the ‘Asia Pacific Hotel – Listed’ category. ART was also awarded a 4-star rating in GRESB 2021 and scored ‘A’ for public disclosure.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

The Sun Always Rises on Hospitality

After 18 unprecedented months, it is time to make a new assessment. The summer season was rather satisfactory for a majority of destinations, but the trend is not confirmed in September. European performances are characterised above all by their strong contrasts. These contrasts are due in particular to a more difficult recovery in the MICE activity where it is clear that the major trade fairs have not yet returned to their normal attendance levels. From 2022 onwards, we hope to see a return to exhibitors, full schedules for convention centres and exhibition centres and a return to normal attendance.
BUSINESS
Deadline

ViacomCBS To Launch NFT Platform For Digital Collectibles Based On Its Brands In The Spring

ViacomCBS is entering the NFT space in a multi-year partnership with tech group Recur to create a platform for IP and franchise. The platform, to launch in spring of 2022, will allow fans to buy and trade non-fungible tokens. These are unique digital assets increasingly common in the art and entertainment world that are meant to be collectors items and drive content revenue for creators and companies. ViacomCBS said it will draw on all its consumer brands for the tokens, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. ViacomCBS said consumers will be able to pay with most...
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Report: 70% TV audiences can’t be reached by linear-only ads

TVSquared, a global player in converged TV ad measurement and attribution, has released a report providing a global view on converged TV, which represents survey insights from nearly 1,000 buyers in the US, UK, Germany and Australia. The report also analysed billions of ad impressions across 20 converged TV campaigns active on TVSquared’s ADvantage platform to uncover insights on incremental reach and how to best approach converged TV strategies.
TV SERIES
martechseries.com

TVSquared’s Global Converged TV Study Uncovers Need to Move Past Legacy Approaches to Reach Total TV Audience

TVSquared, the global leader in converged TV ad measurement and attribution, today released “The State of Converged TV: A Look at Global Trends & Adoption,” in conjunction with third-party research firms, Dynata and Advertiser Perceptions. As the first global view on converged TV, the report represents survey insights from nearly 1,000 buyers across Australia, the UK, Germany and the U.S.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy