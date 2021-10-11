Drone Data Automation Software Company Appoints Former U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman as Senior Advisor

A senior cybersecurity official at the Pentagon said he resigned in protest because the slow pace of technological development has made it impossible for the United States to compete with China. Nicolas Chaillan, who spent three years as the first chief software officer for the Air Force, said Beijing has a clear advantage in the technological space because of its fast advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and general capabilities in cybersecurity. “We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over in my opinion,” Chaillan told the Financial Times in his first interview since he left his Pentagon job earlier this month. “Whether it takes a war or not is kind of anecdotal.”

