Drone Data Automation Software Company Appoints Former U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman as Senior Advisor
Skycatch, an industrial end-to-end data automation solution company, today announced the addition of former United States Ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman, to its Advisory Board. Chapman is an award-winning diplomat with 30 years of experience, and a two-time U.S. Ambassador to Brazil and Ecuador who served throughout South America, Africa and Asia under six U.S. Presidents. His advisory role with Skycatch represents one of Chapman’s first positions since retiring from the U.S. Foreign Service in July 2021. To commemorate his new position, Chapman will visit Brazil in mid-October to meet with private sector leaders in the mining sector and government officials with the Ministry of Mines and Energy.www.suasnews.com
