CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Drone Data Automation Software Company Appoints Former U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman as Senior Advisor

By Press
suasnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkycatch, an industrial end-to-end data automation solution company, today announced the addition of former United States Ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman, to its Advisory Board. Chapman is an award-winning diplomat with 30 years of experience, and a two-time U.S. Ambassador to Brazil and Ecuador who served throughout South America, Africa and Asia under six U.S. Presidents. His advisory role with Skycatch represents one of Chapman’s first positions since retiring from the U.S. Foreign Service in July 2021. To commemorate his new position, Chapman will visit Brazil in mid-October to meet with private sector leaders in the mining sector and government officials with the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

www.suasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
simmons.edu

Meet Your Professor: Former U.S. Ambassador Thomas Dougherty, Warburg Chair

There's nothing more exciting than the opportunity to live and work for extended periods of time in a foreign country. It's even better when the opportunity includes time to study the culture and history of the country, learn its language, and meet people from a broad range of backgrounds. Where...
BOSTON, MA
cryptopolitan.com

MoonFox launches software for traders in Brazil

• The MoonFox company presents cryptocurrency management software for Brazilians. • Crypto adoptions are on the rise in Latin America, although enthusiasts need to be guided. MoonFox, one of the leading crypto trading companies, announces a new investment plan for Brazilian enthusiasts. This company, in the United Kingdom, reaches Latin...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Brazil inches towards charging companies for data services

The Brazilian government could be taking the first step towards charging companies for access to data should a new bill on the subject gets approved by its Congress. According to the proposal, which aims to increase real-time data flows from the government to the private sector, the government would receive real-time data access to serve specific demands from businesses or industry sectors.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Mining Companies#Advisory Board#The U S Foreign Service#Brazilian
mining.com

Appian Capital Advisory appoints Senior Geostrategy Advisor

Appian Capital Advisory LLP had announced the appointment of The Honorable Frank Fannon as a Senior Geostrategy Advisor, based in Washington D.C. As SGA, Fannon will work closely with Appian’s senior leadership team to provide insight and advice on prospective and current investments across the company’s portfolio. He will also advise Appian on government and public affairs, specifically critical minerals policies across the key markets where Appian operates.
BUSINESS
Portland Business Journal

Former RealWear CEO's new company is aimed at software for field techs

Vancouver-based field support software maker Opsivity is making its debut and unveiling a leadership team that includes several local tech veterans. Andy Lowery, co-founder and former CEO of Vancouver-based wearable computer maker RealWear, is president of Opsivity. He is joined by former Samsung and Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) executive David Fosberg, who is chief customer officer; former RealWear executive Patrick Neise, who is chief technology officer; and Madhu Agustine, co-founder of SnapSupport, who is vice president of product development.
VANCOUVER, WA
Slate

U.S. Has Lost AI Race to China, According to Former Software Chief at Pentagon

A senior cybersecurity official at the Pentagon said he resigned in protest because the slow pace of technological development has made it impossible for the United States to compete with China. Nicolas Chaillan, who spent three years as the first chief software officer for the Air Force, said Beijing has a clear advantage in the technological space because of its fast advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and general capabilities in cybersecurity. “We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over in my opinion,” Chaillan told the Financial Times in his first interview since he left his Pentagon job earlier this month. “Whether it takes a war or not is kind of anecdotal.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
suasnews.com

SYNERJET becomes first Wingcopter Authorized Partner in South America

Leading delivery drone manufacturer Wingcopter and SYNERJET Corp today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement. The agreement will allow the Latin American company to act as a distributor and local technical support provider for the Wingcopter 198, Wingcopter’s new flagship Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), to customers in the region. SYNERJET is one of the most respected companies in the field of business aviation on the continent, with operations in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Panama, and Guatemala.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
Country
China
suasnews.com

AI Clearing Announces AI SurveyorTM, the world’s first near-real-time business intelligence platform for large scale infrastructure projects

Construction teams and key stakeholders now have access to business intelligence within a 24-hour timescale based on AI-powered predictive analytics. Full portfolio management platform empowers project managers with interactive dashboards and custom metrics, arming decision-makers with the information to mitigate costly delays and budget overruns. Industry-first platform integrates with drone...
TECHNOLOGY
suasnews.com

AGOS and WhiteFox Partner for Drone Security Solutions in the Republic of Korea

WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc. and AGOS Advanced Technologies announced the advancement of their partnership to market and manufacture WhiteFox products for the Republic of Korea market. WhiteFox Defense, the leader in drone airspace security, is advancing drone security for a better world through their DroneFox and STRATUS product lines that provide best-in-class solutions for drone traffic monitoring and airspace security. AGOS, is a Republic of Korea technology company that develops hardware and software for specialized RF detection applications. WhiteFox and AGOS have begun discussions for AGOS to manufacture WhiteFox products under a to be negotiated licensing arrangement for the purpose of establishing a local provider in the Republic of Korea.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US reaffirms support for easing WTO rules on COVID vaccines

A top U.S. trade official said Thursday the Biden administration remains committed to an easing of rules that protect the technology behind coronavirus vaccines so that they can be produced more widely.But ambassador Katherine Tai insisted that “we cannot will something into being” in negotiations on the issue at the World Trade Organization — because any such move requires all its member states to come on board. Tai, the U.S. trade representative, acknowledged that some outside the talks might perceive the U.S. to have maintained “silence” on the issue in recent months. That was after Washington took a stance...
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

Tunisian president appoints ambassador to U.S.

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed Hanene Tajouri Bessassi as ambassador to the United States, he said on Monday, weeks after he dismissed her predecessor without explanation. Saied has removed numerous officials from their posts since July 25, when he sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed...
U.S. POLITICS
elpasoinc.com

5 opportunities for the U.S. ambassador to Mexico

A couple of weeks ago, I was in Juárez – my 12th trip to El Paso’s sister city and nearby Palomas since late March. Despite the uproar over the treatment of refugees from Haiti, the struggle to deal with the ongoing migrant surge and the ongoing criticism of the Biden administration, I see five hopeful opportunities for the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, that have been largely neglected.
EL PASO, TX
suasnews.com

Boeing showcases state-of-the-art Arctic drone technology in Denmark

In mid-October, UAS Denmark Test Center, one of Northern Europe’s leading hubs for drone technology development, is hosting ArcticX2021 – a large-scale international demonstration of a new high-tech surveillance system for remote monitoring of the Arctic. The system has been developed by the IDG consortium with participation from, amongst others, Boeing’s drone company, Insitu.
TECHNOLOGY
businessobserverfl.com

Former surgeon general joins local diagnostic technology company as advisor

SARASOTA — After serving a stint as the 20th surgeon general of the U.S., Dr. Jerome Adams is joining Lumos Diagnostics, Sarasota, as a strategic healthcare advisor. Lumos, a rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostic technologies company, also appointed Adams to the company’s medical advisory board. With his experience, Adams brings a public health perspective in regards to the ongoing impact of global issues like antimicrobial resistance and COVID-19 to the role.
SARASOTA, FL
Variety

Microsoft Pulls LinkedIn From China as News Industry Crackdown Rattles Social Media

Tech giant Microsoft has withdrawn its LinkedIn professional social media service from mainland China, citing the difficulties of compliance in the Middle Kingdom. The move marks the withdrawal of the last major western social media operation in China, where the Communist government is simultaneously pushing back against tech firms, private capital and western influence. The Chinese government is in the process of pushing tech firms out of the news business, even in seemingly uncontroversial areas as sports. “We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” LinkedIn explained on its corporate blog. “Given this, we’ve made the...
INTERNET
suasnews.com

EagleView and Skydio announce general availability of virtual claims inspection solution

EagleView, a leading technology provider of geospatial insights for insurance, and Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, today announced general availability of EagleView Assess™, a virtual claims inspection solution. Assess™ combines Skydio House Scan™, Skydio’s adaptive scanning and data capture software for autonomous...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy